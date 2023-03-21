𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗘𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗦: HEARD IN IRELAND - 2023 🎺😇

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Its not the first time these strange trumpet-like sounds have been reported. If you search online, you'll find many examples dating back over a decade. 👀
Are they 𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡 𝙚𝙣𝙙 𝙤𝙣 𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙝?
𝙊𝙧, 𝙨𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙚𝙡𝙨𝙚, like #ProjectBlueBeam ⁉️
