ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
21 views • 02/22/2024

Ian F. AKYILDIZ is the Founder and Editor in Chief of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) since August 2020. https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/academia/kaleidoscope/2020/Pages/Ian-Akyildiz.aspx . Ian F. Akyildiz receives 2011 W. Wallace McDowell Award https://youtu.be/0huXPA4fD2Y?si=br94e1ulmN4veeWh . Dr. Ian F Akyildiz https://awards.acm.org/award-recipients/akyildiz_2743755 . Ian F. Akyildiz - AI for Good https://aiforgood.itu.int/speaker/ian-f-akyildiz/ . Ian F. Akyildiz - IEEE Xplore Author Profile https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/author/37272190700 . Metaverse – Dr. Ian F. Akyildiz https://ianakyildiz.com/metaverse-2/ . The AI powered Metaverse using holographic type communication, not only in Health Care but for education & tourism too. Seems Ian F Akyildiz wants to lock everyone up in a virtual/Metaverse game https://odysee.com/@TruthOnlyMedia:8/InShot_20240207_162712503:0 . (2020) Ian F Akyildiz: Remotely controlling your cells from the internet, the hub being your mobile phone & his implantable bioelectronic devices which include an engineered Ecoli fluorescent bionanosensor. (PANACEA) https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://ianakyildiz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/panacea.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwjErbCfq5qDAxWwIjQIHY1MBB8QFnoECA0QBg&usg=AOvVaw2ngg1loxz97p6SNTR2rHFS . https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9149878 (VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v4e3nvr-february-18-2024.html . 20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/ NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f 

Keywords
trump2024xiobwbaniobnt
