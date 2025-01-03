VAERS: FIVE YEAR OLD GIRL SUFFERS MANY INJURIES...

I think I'm reading this right and we've seen plenty of cases before where the kid suffered horrendous damage, yet they keep injecting them with more poison!

No matter how you read it, she's probably not going to live much longer like this. I feel like Ray Liotta right now. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D419F490

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





You can help support my coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru





Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

