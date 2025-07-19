Yah's Misfits 7-19-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 25 and 26. We will discuss the offering for the sanctuary, ark of the covenant, table of the showbread, and the golden lamp stand in Exodus 25. In Exodus 26, we will mention the curtains, boards, sockets, the veil and screen of the Tabernacle. In the second half of the study, we will address the creation account in Genesis, along with references in the Book of Jubilees, 2 Esdras, and 1 Enoch. What amazing parallels in these books, which add more to the Genesis Creation account. Here we have a double & triple reference (Jubilees & 2Esdras), while Enoch goes into creatures in day 5 creation account. Yah bless!