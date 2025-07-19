BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Yah's Misfits 7-19-2025
YahsMisfits
YahsMisfits
1 month ago

This week’s Torah Study is on Exodus 25 and 26. We will discuss the offering for the sanctuary, ark of the covenant, table of the showbread, and the golden lamp stand in Exodus 25. In Exodus 26, we will mention the curtains, boards, sockets, the veil and screen of the Tabernacle. In the second half of the study, we will address the creation account in Genesis, along with references in the Book of Jubilees, 2 Esdras, and 1 Enoch. What amazing parallels in these books, which add more to the Genesis Creation account. Here we have a double & triple reference (Jubilees & 2Esdras), while Enoch goes into creatures in day 5 creation account. Yah bless!

