What’s the Secret to Fearless Evangelism? (The Early Church Knew It!)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
21 views • 5 months ago

In this electrifying follow-up to "What’s the REAL Fuel That Powers the Church?" Pastor Roderick Webster dives into Acts 4 to reveal why boldness—not safety—is the key to unlocking heaven’s impact through evangelism. 🔥
Discover how Peter and John defied threats, prayed for courage, and sparked a movement that shook the world—and why today’s church needs that same fire!

👉 Key Takeaways:
    Why the early church prayed for boldness instead of protection.
    The critical difference between organizing and evangelizing.
    How to pray with purpose and break free from fear in sharing your faith.


Don’t miss this urgent call to action for every believer! Like, subscribe, and hit the bell 🔔 for more life-changing episodes of Words from the Word. Share this with someone who needs courage to step out boldly!

Keywords
bible teachingovercoming fearchristian witnesssharing the gospelchurch missionwords from the wordpastor roderick websterboldness in evangelismfearless faithacts 4 sermonchristian courageprayer for boldnessevangelism tipsearly church examplespiritual boldness
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Peter and John's Resolve

00:24The Power of Prayer in the Church

01:31Faith and Expectation in Prayer

01:58Turning to God in Times of Trouble

03:36Recognizing God's Sovereignty

04:55God's Control Over All Situations

08:36The Church's Boldness in Evangelism

09:42The True Purpose of Prayer

12:34Conclusion: The Need for Evangelism

