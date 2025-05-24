BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reuniting in Kamakura + Zucchini Feasts & Awaiting Cucumbers!
The Kamakura Gardener
53 views • 3 months ago

Someone I met about 40 years ago in Tokyo came down to Kamakura with her mother to pay Haru and I a visit! The zucchinis are growing extremely well now that they’re properly fertilized and pollinated…and I’m using them right away in the kitchen, making stir fries and tasty zucchini muffins. My succession planting of cucumbers is doing very well; I’m really looking forward to when they ripen. I also bought a food dehydrator this week, looking forward to preserving this season’s harvests. It’s been another great week in the garden and the Kitchen!


"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening for seniorsgardening at age 60
