This is One of Three UKR Boats in the Icy River that Attempted the Rotation. The rest were destroyed by our colleagues.

Failed attempt to rotate personnel.
🔹 Artillery fire is increasingly being replaced by fire from artillery reconnaissance units.
🔹 The video shows the operation of an artillery reconnaissance battery.
🔹 This is one of three boats that attempted the rotation. The rest were destroyed by our colleagues.
