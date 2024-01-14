Create New Account
This is One of Three UKR Boats in the Icy River that Attempted the Rotation. The rest were destroyed by our colleagues.
Failed attempt to rotate personnel.

🔹 Artillery fire is increasingly being replaced by fire from artillery reconnaissance units.

🔹 The video shows the operation of an artillery reconnaissance battery.

🔹 This is one of three boats that attempted the rotation. The rest were destroyed by our colleagues.

