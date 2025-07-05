FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Sabbath Prayer: Deuteronomy 6:2-3, 20250705

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Keeping Your Statutes and Commandments with My Children and Grandchildren

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Holy Father, and JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD JEHOVAH my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the once and for all Atoning Passover sacrifice of death that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me at Calvary over 2000 years ago!

Thank You, Heavenly Father for allowing Your Holy Spirit to remind me that obedience fear of You, my LORD and JEHOVAH is the beginning of Your wisdom and path to Eternal Life with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Holy Father, please empower me to:

2 Fear You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH; to keep all Your Statutes and Your Commandments, which You Commanded my children, grandchildren, and me all the days of our lives; and that our days may be prolonged.

3 Therefore, my family will hear and obey, as Christians, and be careful to observe them that it may be well with my family, and that we may increase mightily as You, the JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD JEHOVAH our RIGHTEOUSNESS of our fathers have promised us—in the land that floweth with milk and honey. Amen!

Thank You, Glorious Father, for revealing in Your Holy Scriptures the Truth of whom to fear while my family is on pilgrimage to Heaven. Thank You for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 6:2-3; Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16 personalized KJV)

****