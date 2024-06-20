The Sovereign Power of God!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, ‘Come out of her, my people, so that you will not be partner in her sins and receive of her plagues; for her sins (crimes, transgressions) have piled up as high as heaven, and God had remembered her wickedness and crimes [for judgment]” (Revelation 18: 1-5, AMP).
Let me pause for a moment to remind you that the blood of all those slain across the earth has been attributed to her. “And never again will the light of a lamp shine in you, and never again will the voice of the bridegroom and bride be heard in you; for your merchants were the great and prominent men of the earth, because all the nations were deceived and misled by your sorcery [your magic spells and poisonous charm]. And in Babylon was found the blood of prophets and of the saints (God’s people) and of all those who have been slaughtered on the earth” (Revelation 18: 23-24, AMP). That in itself is cataclysmic.