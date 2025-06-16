BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Costa Rica vs Suriname | Gold Cup 2025 Thrilling Draw & All Goals!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
6 views • 3 months ago

Costa Rica vs Suriname | Gold Cup 2025 Thrilling Draw & All Goals!

Watch all the action from the Gold Cup 2025 as Costa Rica and Suriname battle to a dramatic draw! From Manfred Ugalde’s early penalty to Shaquille Pinas’ spot-kick and Josimar Alcócer’s equalizer, relive every key moment. Don’t miss the best highlights, analysis, and tournament updates—subscribe to News Plus Globe for more football coverage!

#CostaRica #Suriname #GoldCup2025 #FootballHighlights #SoccerHighlights #ConcacafGoldCup #NewsPlusGlobe #MatchRecap #AllGoals #FootballFans

football highlightssoccer highlightscosta rica vs surinamegold cup 2025costa rica footballsuriname footballconcacaf gold cupcosta rica vs suriname highlightsgold cup goalscosta rica national teamsuriname national teamgold cup matchsoccer match recapfootball match recapgold cup draw
