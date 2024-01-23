Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken at the UN Security Council on Ukraine's latest deadly shelling of Donetsk, stressing the West's complicity in Kiev's actions by sending weapons to Ukraine.

RT’s Caleb Maupin brings more details

The absolute audacity of the Ukrainian diplomats there. They continue and spread their lies even in the UN.

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Kislytsia, stated that Russia was responsible for yesterday's shelling in Donetsk.

Kislytsia said, "The most severe strikes from the Russian Federation targeted the Donetsk region."

Key points from Lavrov's speech at the UN Security Council today:

➡️Kiev deliberately targets purely civilian objects, evident in strikes on residential areas in Belgorod on December 30 and Donetsk's market and shops.

➡️The West needs to realize quickly that Zelensky's "peace formula" leads nowhere.

➡️Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine but not to preserving the current leaders in Kiev.

➡️If Ukraine stops fighting today, hundreds of thousands of its citizens won't have to sacrifice for Western geopolitical interests.

➡️Western aid to Kiev complicates finding a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis.

➡️U.S. assistance to Kiev resembles a profitable business project, exemplified by Soros-affiliated entities obtaining black soil for waste disposal.

➡️Kiev resells some weapons from Western deliveries on the black market; it's unlikely the West is unaware of this.

➡️The U.S. obstructs investigations into explosions on "Nord Stream," and the EU remains silent, accepting public humiliation.

➡️It’s time for Europeans to wake up and understand that with the help of the Zelensky regime, the United States is not only waging a war against Russia, but also solving the strategic problem of sharply weakening Europe as an economic competitor.