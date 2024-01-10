In other words - Farmers Kill 8 Million People Every Year because they are Responsible for Warming the Planet, says WHO chief🤡

"Farmers kill 8 million people every year" because they are responsible for warming the planet, says WHO chief.

Meanwhile, according to a UN report, between 222 million and 345 million people worldwide suffer from severe hunger, and about 20,000 people die of starvation every day. Despite these facts, however, the WHO tends to blame farmers for climate change.

Dr. Mengele would be proud.





Thank you, @MikusekD