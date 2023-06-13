Ep. 3: America's Principles Are At Stake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson responds to the federal indictment of President Donald J. Trump:
* In DC, “foreign policy” is what actually matters.
* Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political; it’s ideological.
* Nobody with his views is allowed to have power in this country.
* Establishment RINOs are ignoring the total destruction of America’s justice system.
* DJT is the one guy with an actual shot of being president who dissents from DC’s longstanding pointless war agenda.
* For that one fact, they are trying to take him out before you can vote for him.
* In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs.
* We can only choose our principles — and America’s are at stake.
Tucker On Twitter | 13 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1668747661028081664