Ep. 3: America's Principles Are At Stake
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
6
332 views • 06/13/2023

Tucker Carlson responds to the federal indictment of President Donald J. Trump:

* In DC, “foreign policy” is what actually matters.

* Trump’s prosecution isn’t just political; it’s ideological.

* Nobody with his views is allowed to have power in this country.

* Establishment RINOs are ignoring the total destruction of America’s justice system.

* DJT is the one guy with an actual shot of being president who dissents from DC’s longstanding pointless war agenda.

* For that one fact, they are trying to take him out before you can vote for him.

* In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs.

* We can only choose our principles — and America’s are at stake.


Tucker On Twitter | 13 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1668747661028081664

Keywords
libertyintimidationdeep statepolice statetucker carlsondonald trumpmike pompeojoe bidentyrannypersecutioninfiltrationwitch huntabuse of powerideologysubversiondissenttotalitarianismweaponizationauthoritarianismwar machineunipartytwo-tiered justicepoliticizationpermanent washingtonone-party state
