Why Was Jephthah Cast Out by His Family?

Join us in today's devotional as we delve into the importance of commitment, dedication, and loyalty in a believer's life. Reflecting on the story of Jephthah from the Book of Judges, we examine the impact of faith amidst trials and the consequences of our choices. Learn about Jephthah's journey from being cast out by his family to becoming a leader, and the lessons we can glean about keeping godly company and staying committed to our faith. Be inspired to evaluate your own faith and the company you keep, and to respond to God's word with dedication and obedience. God bless.
00:00 Opening Praise and Worship
00:39 Introduction to Devotion
00:48 The Importance of Commitment
03:18 Jephthah's Story: A Lesson in Faith
07:06 The Influence of Company
09:17 Guidance for the Youth
10:20 Closing Prayer and Blessings