The time is coming... But the time is coming — indeed, it’s here now — when the true worshippers will worship the Father spiritually and truly, for these are the kind of people the Father wants worshipping him. God is spirit; and worshippers must worship him spiritually and truly.” John 4:22-24 (CJB) The point is that most churches glorify a version of Yeshua that isn't him. They ignore our Father. To survive during the tumultuous end of days, Yeshua told you to worship our Father in Spirit and Truth. What does that mean? They were instructed not to harm the grass on the earth, any green plant or any tree, but only the people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads. Revelation 9:4. If you don't know our Father, what mark will you take? Read about your Father in the Old Testament. Then get back to me.

