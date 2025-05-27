DOGE Bombshell: Records show the Taliban threw PARTIES with American taxpayer money - Cover-Up!

BOMBSHELL: Records show the Taliban threw PARTIES with American taxpayer money

USIP tried to delete evidence on expenses

According to DOGE employees, they were able to recover over 1 TB of the Institute of Peace's accounting records after its chief accountant attempted to delete them.

And the findings will shock you:

"They received $55 million a year from Congress. Any money that went unspent, they would sweep it into a private bank account with no congressional oversight."