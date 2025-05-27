LUZ DE MARIA MEETS JESUS ✅✝💯💛

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOW!
The Visions That Changed Everything Luz de Maria 💛💯😇
Argentinian stigmatist Luz de Maria shares her earliest alleged visions of Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary, encounters that launched a flood of prophetic warnings about the end times. She reveals how her mystical experiences began, the spiritual weight of what she saw, and the dire messages she claims to have received about the coming reign of the Antichrist, global upheaval, and the battle for souls. Whether you're a believer or a skeptic, her testimony is a wake-up call to prepare spiritually for what may lie ahead.
