Geopolitics & Cultural Heritage at the Slopes of Occupied Mount Hermon

The first visitors to the slopes of Syria's Mount Hermon since October 7th 2023, now occupied by the Zionists. Laith Marouf, Ali Jezzini, alMayadeen TV military and weapons analyst, and Hadi Hotait, talk about the strategic importance of the mountain the Golan Heights, the humiliation of King Abdullah of Jordan by Trump, and the future of this war, all while visiting the magnificent archeological sight of Ain Hircha and its Roman/Greek/Canaanite Temple.
Camera: Laith/Hadi
Montage: Hadi Hotait
Music: 1957 "فيروز "بعدنا https://youtu.be/vg-LrYtS9aY
Filmed on: 12/2/2025
