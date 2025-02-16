BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Geopolitics & Cultural Heritage at the Slopes of Occupied Mount Hermon
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 7 months ago

The first visitors to the slopes of Syria's Mount Hermon since October 7th 2023, now occupied by the Zionists. Laith Marouf, Ali Jezzini, alMayadeen TV military and weapons analyst, and Hadi Hotait, talk about the strategic importance of the mountain the Golan Heights, the humiliation of King Abdullah of Jordan by Trump, and the future of this war, all while visiting the magnificent archeological sight of Ain Hircha and its Roman/Greek/Canaanite Temple.


Camera: Laith/Hadi

Montage: Hadi Hotait

Music: 1957 "فيروز "بعدنا https://youtu.be/vg-LrYtS9aY

Filmed on: 12/2/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

www.FreePalestine.Video

Keywords
trumpgolan heightspalestinesyriajordangazalebanonmount hermonain hircha
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy