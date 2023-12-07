Face Masks –An assault on Humanity...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Face Masks – a
multifactorial, neuro-pathological assault on our autobiographical
memory center, human individuality, and ability to think critically.
Masks do way more harm than good. This fact should have been evident to
all media-honored "experts" early on. Traindl clarifies: "Various
experimental metrological investigations have shown that wearing a mask
can lead to the accumulation of carbon dioxide. This contaminated air is
then rebreathed, and when the outside air mixes with the accumulated
exhaled air below the mask, it causes a reduction in oxygen content.
This mixture of air is then inhaled back in." To put it bluntly:
Pregnant women unintentionally create an environment for the fetus
growing inside them that is detrimental to its development. Aldous
Huxley describes in his dystopian novel Brave New World, a remarkably
alike environment intentionally fabricated for the fetuses growing in
bottles. In the world of the novel, purposeful oxygen deficiency is
intended to result in a reduced efficiency of brain function in order to
increase production and stabilize the system. In our current "dystopian
reality," (actually a contradiction in terms), in addition to the
oxygen deprivation mentioned in the novel, numerous additional factors
cause demonstrable damage to the most sensitive part of our brains (the
autobiographical memory center) at all ages, including but not limited
to emotional deprivation, the presence of toxins in the air we breathe,
such as the increased carbon dioxide caused by wearing masks. Hence
masks not only symbolize submission to a cruel totalitarian regime, but
also neuropathologically contribute to the weakening of society's mental
immune system, as detailed in The Indoctrinated Brain. The irony is:
While the world's population is being driven into a panic about the
supposedly deadly consequences of rising global CO2 levels, behind their
masks they are being intoxicated by increased CO2 levels, which makes
them all the more susceptible to fear and panic because of the damage it
does to the hippocampus.
If someone aimed to cultivate a generation with limited independence of thought but highly susceptible to fear communication and optimal controllability, I can think of no more promising, subtle, and thus diabolical way to achieve this goal than to prevent pregnant women, children, and adolescents from breathing oxygen-rich, carbon dioxide-poor air under the pretext of protecting themselves and others.
Fresh air contains approximately 0.04% CO2. Studies have demonstrated that newborn animals exposed to a CO2 concentration only about eight times higher (0.3%) than the natural level, for a prolonged period of time, exhibit neuronal damage. The reduced spatial learning ability observed in the offspring clearly indicates damage to the hippocampus. (The hippocampus is where our spatial memory is located.) Animal studies have shown that this damage is irreversible. It also affects long-term mental health. (The hippocampus regulates psychological resilience.) For instance, pregnant rats' offspring exhibited heightened anxiety levels even when only exposed to 0.1% CO2. Anxiety levels were worse when the pregnant dams breathed air containing 0.3% CO2.[4] But in experiments with adolescent mice, such an increase in breath CO2 also leads to the destruction of hippocampal neurons, resulting in increased anxiety and impaired learning and spatial memory.[5] Furthermore, a reduced blood concentration of the hippocampal growth factor IGF-1 was found. This may decrease the creation of new neurons necessary for hippocampal function.
However, behind an
N95 mask, the CO2 concentration is still much higher, with measured
values sometimes exceeding 1 %; this is impressively shown by the cited
review paper based on a large number of studies: "However, taking into
account the above facts of increased carbon dioxide rebreathing under
masks with values ranging from 0.22 to 3.52 vol% CO2 in the majority of
studies with values above 1% [...], it is clear that carbon dioxide
rebreathing, especially when using N95 masks, is above the 0.8% CO2
limit set by the US Navy to reduce the risk of stillbirths and birth
defects on submarines with female personnel who may be pregnant." [6]
Because of the severe damage to the nervous system, any long-term CO2
exposure exceeding 0.3% should be considered toxic, as stated by the
authors of the reviewed study. Moreover, I suggest that an air CO2
concentration of 0.1% or higher should be regarded as toxic,
particularly for those who require special protection, like pregnant
women and their fetuses, in accordance with the well-established
precautionary principle.