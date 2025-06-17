BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Crossroads of Conscience: Choosing the Right Side of History in America's Darkest Hour
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
37 views • 3 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


a sobering warning about the consequences of compromise and the urgent need to choose sides as America faces its defining moment.


🔴 Key Revelations:


Wisdom vs. Regret: How one admiral’s greed destroyed his legacy—and why "future consequences" should guide every patriot’s actions today.


America’s Crucible: We’re at a crossroads moment—will you stand with truth or become another mocking voice like the thief beside Christ?


Tribunals Are Coming: Trump’s JFK Jr. post and Kash Patel’s warnings aren’t accidents—justice is rising for the Clintons and deep state traitors.


The Awakening: Why millennials (now in their 40s/50s) are finally waking up to the crimes of Clinton, Bush, and Obama—and how to help them see the light.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
clinton crimestruth movementobama crimesdeep state traitorsjustice risingpatriotic dutykash patelpolitical awakeningnational reckoningamericas defining momentpatriot warningdeep state tribunalstrump jfk jr postbush crimesmillennial awakeningtruth vs compromiseadmirals greedlegacy destructionamerica crossroadsmocking voicesfuture consequencespatriotic choicejustice for americahistorical crimesmoral crossroads
