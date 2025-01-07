BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAJOR NEW TIMELINE SPLIT in 2025 😳 Everything changes!
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
0
140 views • 6 months ago

Saratoga Ocean


Jan 7, 2025 #newtimelinesplit #2025predictions #aiandspirituality

The dawn of a new hope for humanity may be on the horizon! Massive changes are coming in 2025 as we face a new timeline split and the exponential growth of AI. But there could be a blessing in disguise hiding in plain sight, just waiting for us to wake up, open our eyes, and cast aside our chains of slavery and submission once and for all...


aiconsciousnessdevinesaratoga oceannewtimelinesplit2025predictionsaiandspiritualityhight intelligencechat gtp
