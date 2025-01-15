BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Never forget who enabled the genocide of Palestinians
Never forget who enabled the genocide of Palestinians.

A 60 Minutes report reveals American weapons in Gaza. 

Adding: A Ceasefire has been announced. Details on next video, 'Ceasefire Celebration in Gaza' 

💥However:  Israeli airstrikes reported on Jenin north of the West Bank again today.  Three Palestinians have been killed so far in the israeli airstrike on Jenin. 

This brings the toll to 9 people killed since last night, including three brothers. 

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
