Never forget who enabled the genocide of Palestinians.

A 60 Minutes report reveals American weapons in Gaza.

Adding: A Ceasefire has been announced. Details on next video, 'Ceasefire Celebration in Gaza'

💥However: Israeli airstrikes reported on Jenin north of the West Bank again today. Three Palestinians have been killed so far in the israeli airstrike on Jenin.

This brings the toll to 9 people killed since last night, including three brothers.