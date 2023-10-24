Will America Even Make it To 2024?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some folks are saying "we ain't going to make it to 2024". While I'm dubious that this is entirely true, I do believe that now is the time to prepare for the intense difficulties that lie ahead. Lt Col Steven Murray podcast: https://rss.com/podcasts/ltcstevenmurray/1186309/ Treat penetrating chest wound: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2023/10/20/trauma-medicine-treating-penetrating-chest-injuries/ Bore sight rifle at home for free: https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/bore-sight-your-rifle-at-home-for-free.html Video, military counter-tracking: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/how-to-evade-a-professional-military-tracking-countertracking/ Ammo shortages: https://vernsstories.blogspot.com/2023/10/well-holy-shit-this-cant-be-good.html Leftist forces are becoming more organized: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/23/bracken-sends-271/