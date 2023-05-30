Level With Me (3of3) - Flat Earth (2023) - Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloFringe

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and Videos Posted Daily -

For inquiries or tips, email: [email protected]



We don't take a position on this nor any other controversial subjects that we present. Our mission is to provide you with information so that you can consume it, ponder it, and then decide for yourself. If you don't question EVERYTHING, you are still lost in The Matrix.

Hibbler Production - The third installment of the LEVEL series, the documentary "Level with Me" is definitive proof that our space agencies are fraudulent. They have been stealing our tax money for far too long. Fooling the masses with, but not limited to, CGI, green screens, harnesses, and governing your mind into a fantasy heliocentric world. Gravity you say? In this documentary, they posit that electrostatics is the force commonly referred to and accepted as "gravity" due to the plethora of lies that have been institutionalized by the Rockefeller, Soros and other evil foundations that have transformed our education system into an indoctrination system, full of lies, contradictions, and indeed psychological programming.



Includes a groundbreaking electrostatics experiment! This time around, they visit NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Orlando, NASA's CSBF in Palestine, Texas, and the Board of Brevard County Commissioners office in Florida. Also, they bring forth what really happened with the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion and what the crisis actors involved are currently doing with their lives.