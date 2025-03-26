BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Holy Spirit Your Intercessor Romans 8 26-30 Morning Manna - Mar 24, 2025
DWP97048
DWP97048
87 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 5 months ago

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick will focus on Romans 8:26–30, emphasizing how the Holy Spirit intercedes for believers during prayer, compensating for human frailty and aligning prayers with God’s will. Rick explains how this divine intercession provides comfort, assurance, and strength, especially when words fail during prayer. He stresses that the Holy Spirit is an advocate, transforming weak human petitions into powerful, divinely acceptable pleas. The episode also explores the theological concept of predestination, affirming God's sovereign plan of salvation and how believers are predestined, called, justified, and ultimately glorified. Rick offers encouragement to pray with renewed confidence, knowing the Holy Spirit ensures the Father hears and accepts our prayers.

Topics Covered

  • Prayer and intercession through the Holy Spirit

  • Human weakness and divine aid in communication with God

  • The Holy Spirit as advocate and translator in prayer

  • Understanding God’s will and alignment in prayer

  • Assurance of salvation through predestination, calling, justification, and glorification

  • Comfort in knowing all things work together for good for those who love God

Scripture References

  1. Romans 8:26 – "the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered"

  2. Romans 8:27 – "he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God"

  3. Romans 8:28 – "all things work together for good to them that love God"

  4. Romans 8:29 – "he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son"

  5. Romans 8:30 – "whom he justified, them he also glorified"


Keywords
2025mar 24morning mannathe holy spirit your intercessorromans 8 26-30
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy