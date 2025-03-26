The Holy Spirit Your Intercessor Romans 8 26-30 Morning Manna - Mar 24, 2025

In this episode of Morning Manna, Rick will focus on Romans 8:26–30, emphasizing how the Holy Spirit intercedes for believers during prayer, compensating for human frailty and aligning prayers with God’s will. Rick explains how this divine intercession provides comfort, assurance, and strength, especially when words fail during prayer. He stresses that the Holy Spirit is an advocate, transforming weak human petitions into powerful, divinely acceptable pleas. The episode also explores the theological concept of predestination, affirming God's sovereign plan of salvation and how believers are predestined, called, justified, and ultimately glorified. Rick offers encouragement to pray with renewed confidence, knowing the Holy Spirit ensures the Father hears and accepts our prayers.

Topics Covered

Prayer and intercession through the Holy Spirit

Human weakness and divine aid in communication with God

The Holy Spirit as advocate and translator in prayer

Understanding God’s will and alignment in prayer

Assurance of salvation through predestination, calling, justification, and glorification

Comfort in knowing all things work together for good for those who love God

Scripture References

Romans 8:26 – "the Spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered" Romans 8:27 – "he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God" Romans 8:28 – "all things work together for good to them that love God" Romans 8:29 – "he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son" Romans 8:30 – "whom he justified, them he also glorified"



