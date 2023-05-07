The Scary New Research On Sugar & How They Made You Addicted To It! Jessie Inchauspé | E243

May 1, 2023 All Guest Episodes
In this episode, Steven interviews Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist and bestselling author. After breaking her back at 19, Jessie became interested in achieving optimal health. She worked at 23andMe and started the @glucosegoddess Instagram account, sharing her experiments with a glucose monitor. Her book 'Glucose Revolution' was published in 2022. (available to purchase here: https://bit.ly/3AFR4HR).
Topics:
0:00 Intro
02:02 What is it that you do and why does it matter?
15:14 Why glucose?
26:45 The symptoms of bad glucose spikes
35:06 What is glucose?
38:06 What happens to our bodies when we have a glucose spike?
43:44 Glucose as it relates to weight gain
48:30 10 Hacks to prevent glucose spikes
01:02:14 The right meal to have for breakfast
01:09:26 Why you should be drinking vinegar
01:11:54 You have to be doing this after you eat
01:14:46 Your perfect diet
01:24:24 Our conversation cards
01:31:18 The last guest’s question
Jessie is the author of the new book, ‘The Glucose Goddess Method’, which you can purchase here: https://bit.ly/41M9enc
