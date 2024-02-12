BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Little Daniel and Revelation Part Three
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
9 views • 02/12/2024

2/11/2024

1 and 2 Thessalonians… The Little Revelation and Daniel

Intro: Paul’s two letters to the Thessalonians reveal things about the day of the Lord that expounds upon the words of Daniel and John the Revelator.  The books of 1 and 2 Thessalonians talks a lot about the end times.  It covers the wrath of God, the rapture of the church, preparing for the day of the Lord and the appearance of the anti-Christ, the man of sin and son of perdition.   A wealth of information that fits right in with what we read in Daniel and Revelation.  1 and 2nd Thessalonians is often overlooked and not appreciated by many for it’s last days information…….but not by us here today!  

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
