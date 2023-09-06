The Misuse of Romans 13

July 25th, 2021

Pastor Dean explains the context of Romans 13 and gives Biblical examples of righteous people choosing to obey God rather than men. Many pastors are falsely teaching their churches to blindly follow worldly authority without counting the cost. 1st Corinthians 3 teaches us that our bodies are temples and we are not to destroy them, so do not be deceived into taking a gene-altering vaccine meant to do exactly this.

"If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are." 1 Corinthians 3:17