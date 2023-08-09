Trump's Triumphs #74: The Trumpet Has Sounded For The Constitutional Patriot Insurrection...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The remedy for the two-tiered justice system favoring the Demon Rats today is provided for by the U.S. Constitution. It states the 2nd Amendment patriots must take up arms and assassinate all the Demon-Rat leaders in politics and the mainstream media. This will be triggered by the remanding of Donald J. Trump into custody. The Prince-Of-The-Air dare not take this stem by command of God.