MASKS ARE BACK IN THE UNITED STATES - I TOLD YOU SO!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
0
65 views • 09/08/2023

Morris Brown College in Atlanta has brought masking back and a whole bunch of rules to go along with them. You're not allowed to have parties, dancing and nightclub, make out with your favorite partner or do anything fun. They haven't given us a reason why they're doing it considering there are no State mandates, so my strongest recommendation is for every student there to get their money back and leave and never go back to that campus.

We know this is just one big distraction for Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau to do their very best to steal their next respect of elections. I'm really hoping America grows up a whole bunch real fast!

www.FreedomReport.ca

#Omicron #monkeypox #Donaldtrump #trump #DonaldJtrump #biden #Joebiden #POTUS #covid #covid19 #masks #masking #pandemic #scamdemic #Globalpandemic #masks #masksareback

Keywords
electionsmandatesdistractionscovidplandemicmasks dont workomicronmasks are back
