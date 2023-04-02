Quo Vadis





Apr 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for April 2, 2023.





Dear children of My Immaculate Heart, at the beginning of this Holy Week I invite you:





TO REMAIN UNITED TO MY DIVINE SON STEP BY STEP, BEING HIS FAITHFUL DISCIPLES, LIVING IN THE SPIRIT of THE GREATEST FUSION WITH MY DIVINE SON, AS IF THIS Holy WEEK WERE THE LAST IN PEACE.





Be one with My Divine Son, fill your heart with love and be light for your brothers at all times.





This Holy Week is of great spiritual benefit.





They live moments of Grace.





They live moments of spiritual fullness if they wish.





REPENT!

This is the right time, not later, don't wait.





Within what they live they enjoy the Great Blessing of the infinite compassion of the Divine Mercy, notranse of It, be living reflections of that infinite Divine Mercy filled with good towards all humanity.





INDIVIDUALLY ENTER THE INTERIOR OF EACH ONE AND MUST BE SEALED BY THE DIVINE MERCY.





SO THAT AT THE SUMMIT OF EVENTS THEY REMAIN FAITHFUL TO THE SACRED TRINITY AND ALLOW THIS MOTHER TO GUIDE THEM.





That's it! It is the right moment for them to stop on the path of continuous sin, of indifference to My Divine Son and of rebellion towards everything that reminds them that God exists.





The spirituality of My children is so poor that during the day they live in a constant materialism that satisfies them and they do not need anything else; continually moving away from the source of the Divine Mercy of My Son.





When the fountain pours forth, the thirsty take advantage and drink from that source and the Miracles begin:





The disobedient are more obedient.

The fools are more sensible.

The proud one is more humble.

The arrogant one becomes modest.

He who doesn't believe transforms and so believes.





THESE ARE THE STRATEGIES, which THOSE who LIVE IN THE FIELD OF PRACTICE KNOW ABOUT THEIR OWN HUMAN EGO.





Beloved children, My Divine Son enters the moment of pain; the true pain of the one who gives himself, yet being innocent, for the sins of humanity.





Pay attention to my beloved children:





They should not be neglected; they are in danger of those who seek and take the wrong paths. .





They are in danger of being captive to their own mistakes.





The children of My Divine Son enter the test that will demonstrate personal Faith in the face of self-recklessness and adherence to the son of lies.





Nature continues, whipping the villages with its strength, and leading the villages to suffer.





The land trembles strongly and the waters of the sea shudder; this is serious for coastal countries.





In this purification, humanity receives the fruit of its actions.





Don't be afraid, THE FATHER'S HOUSE PROTECTS YOU.





I keep you in my motherly heart.





Mother Mary.





Brothers and Sisters:





Our Blessed Mother asked me to remember the following Messages given by Heaven in previous years:





The following message comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

from APRIL 2009.





Join in a heart of prayer during this Holy Week.





Make amends for all those who, not desiring to come closer to Me, despise Me.





How much My heart desires to have all enjoying of My banquet, but not all want to accept Me! Instead so many, so many offend Me, even those who are closest to Me, serving Me.





Because of that make amends, love, make sacrifices, confess your sins, for I forgive you because I love all.





And for that most hardened sinner, for that one I suffer the most.





And to deny it would be to give a complete debauchery to man, because many say: "we are all saved, " and yes, they are saved, I have saved you on My Cross, I suffered for the sins of all of you, but whoever does not repent, who does not recognize his sin, but because man punishes himself with his free will.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pD8yW5N7VQo