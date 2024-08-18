What We Have Learned In The Past 4 Years: Part 2 8/14/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this webinar, we continue to recap what we have learned in the past 4 years. Today's topics included:
Nuclear Weapons
The Government
No Diseases
Websites
https://www.drcowansgarden.com/
https://newbiologycurriculum.com/
Video Platforms
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg
Backup YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh4jE8jPfd9H02FCAtR0muw
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CivTSuEjw6Qp/
Odysee https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DrTomCowan
Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/drtomcowan