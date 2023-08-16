Wildfires? ...really? -A California/Maui summary video

A 5-minute crash course summarized set of anomalies to show the similarities between the California fires and the things we are seeing in Hawaii this week, produced exclusively for folks who are not yet all that much aware of the deeper evils behind this subject.

For volume 1-5 of our previous California vids, here are the links:

Vol. 1:https://www.brighteon.com/59d21fbd-a5a3-4e10-adda-e708cd5f8d82

Vol. 2:

Vol. 3:

Vol. 4:

Vol. 5:





Blessings to all who are protected as in Ezekiel ch 9 !