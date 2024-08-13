Islamic Resistance's targeting of tech & espionage equip at the Samaka & Ramia sites belonging to the Israeli enemy army

Scenes from the Islamic Resistance's targeting of technical and espionage equipment at the Samaka and Ramia sites belonging to the Israeli enemy army.

Cynthia... Adding there was a sad photo of a Palestinian man (age maybe mid to late 20's) crying while holding 2 birth certificates. His wife Jumana was martyred by Israel at dawn today, along with her three-day-old twins, while her husband was on his way to bring birth certificates.

Glory to the martyrs 🫡



