JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240331 - Everything Now Points to Jesus

JD Farag
March 31, 2024
Pastor JD explains how all that’s happening in the world now points to Jesus and the pre-tribulation rapture, then talks candidly about the unprecedented demonic division and deception in this last hour.
Links, Chart and Transcript at the source site
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLys3NXk2M21tP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=