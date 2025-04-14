Simple Spicy Sausage Jambalaya (No thawing, no dicing, straight from your cupboard)

Looking for an easy, flavorful dinner that feeds a family of five for less than $7? Try this Sausage Jambalaya—it’s made with only shelf-stable ingredients and requires no thawing or fresh veggies. At just $1.33 per person, it’s cheaper than frozen pizza and super easy to prepare.





In this video, I’ll walk you through how to make this delicious jambalaya. First, we’ll start by cooking 1 cup of rice in 4 cups of water with some dehydrated onions, celery, and bell peppers. This forms the base of our dish. While that’s boiling, we’ll slice up some summer sausage, which adds a savory kick to the jambalaya.





Next, we sear the sausage in a separate pan, then add a can of diced tomatoes (don’t drain them!). Stir in some chicken bouillon, garlic powder, Creole seasoning, paprika, and cayenne for extra flavor. Let everything simmer while the rice finishes cooking and absorbs all the water.

Once the rice is cooked, we combine the sausage-tomato mixture with the rice, and voila! The only thing left to do is plate it up and add some green onions and hot sauce if you like it spicy.





This recipe is not only tasty but budget-friendly and perfect for anyone who wants to feed their family without breaking the bank.





Follow me for more easy, shelf-stable recipes, and visit LoadedPotato.org for even more meal ideas, grocery lists, and helpful tips to make cooking quick and affordable. Happy cooking!





Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods.

