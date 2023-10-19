FOLLOW-UP School Superintendent RESPONDS to Emails Showing Counselors Hiding Info From Parents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Oct 19, 2023
O'Keefe questions Kingsway Regional School District Superintendent James Lavender on how the school district will continue to hide students socially transitioning from parents in light of OMG's Citizen Journalists recording inside the schools.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffjroTmmN2I