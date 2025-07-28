Ep. 168 Part 3 "Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: A Pediatrician’s Best-Kept Secrets" Dr. Elisa Song

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In a recent interview, Dr. Elisa Song shared valuable insights on child health, offering practical advice for parents. She emphasizes the importance of ealthy habits and wellness, discussing how they contribute to raising happy and healthy children. The doctor gives tips on nutrition and also other practical advice for parents.
📕Buy Dr. Elisa Song's book: Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: An Integrative Pediatrician's Guide to Whole Child Resilience 👉 https://a.co/d/bgpb5jM
🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI
🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/
📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:
👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb
👉 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/
Thanks to: