AI Is Their God—And You’re the Sacrifice





In this eye-opening episode, I’m joined by Glenn Meder, founder of the Privacy Academy, to expose the terrifying reality behind AI, digital surveillance, and the rise of technocratic control. We dive deep into how global elites are building a digital prison powered by artificial intelligence, data harvesting, and psychological manipulation—and how tools like digital IDs, CBDCs, and “smart” devices are being weaponized against us. Glenn explains how AI is not just analyzing your behavior—it’s being used to control it. If we don’t act now, we risk handing over our freedom to a machine-driven world order.Show more



