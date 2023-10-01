BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TV star Doctor injured by Pfizer VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
620 views • 10/01/2023

@tiffanymoonmd

AUGUST 30, 2021
"I’m starting a new series called Medical Monday where I’ll address medical issues so feel free to drop any requests. I’ll start with something personal- I’ve been having intermittent palpitations so I went to see my cardiologist who did an EKG and had me wear a mobile device that records your heart rate/rhythm for 2 weeks. I also had a transthoracic echocardiogram (TTE) to rule out any structural abnormalities. Thank you to my amazing cardiologist! ❤️👩🏻‍⚕️🩺"
#MedicalMonday #KnowledgeIsPower #FemalePhysicians #Cardiologist #EKG
#CardiacKnowledge #Palpitations #TTE #TransthoracicEchocardiogram #PVCs #HeartKnowledge #MitralValve #TricuspidRegurgitation #TiffanyMoon
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CTNBiP5HHXS/

###

JANUARY 11, 2021
141w
"Just got the 2nd dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Had absolutely no reaction to first dose 3 weeks ago but I’ll keep y’all posted if you want to know."
#thisisourshot #gottheshot #istandwithFauci #doctor #frontlinehealthcareworker #anesthesiologist #MD #RHOD #BeatCOVID #TiffanyMoon
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CJ6HH7eHakd/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
pfizertiffany moonreal housewife
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy