ABRIDGING THE FREEDOM OF SPEECH

Show #2337





Show Notes:





Isaiah 9:6-7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%209%3A6-7&version=KJV

Johnson Amendment: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnson_Amendment

First Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment

"Abridge': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/abridge

Bevelyn Williams: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFdZPCssuuu/

Calling It Your Job, Don't Make It Right: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-QARyNdun0

The Purge: https://endoftheamericandream.com/the-purge-it-is-mass-carnage-as-trump-and-musk-ruthlessly-gut-corrupt-government-agency-after-corrupt-government-agency/

Sleeper Cells in America: https://www.allnewspipeline.com/Sleeper_Cells_To_Be_Activated_In_America.php

Bishop Mariann Budde's 53 Million: https://nypost.com/2025/01/31/opinion/episcopal-bishop-lectures-trump-while-earning-taxpayer-millions-to-bring-migrants-into-us/

$380M from DHS to NGOs for migrants: https://www.foxnews.com/us/380m-from-dhs-given-states-ngos-support-migrants

JKF Speech that got him killed: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1919953234948754

The Crisis - Thomas Paine: https://www.ushistory.org/paine/crisis/c-01.htm#google_vignette

Zelensky says Ukraine only got $75B out of $177B: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/watch-i-dont-know-where-all-this-money/









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





