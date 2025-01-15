BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We all have the responsibility to defend Human rights, if we fail then the government will hide them for good and forever.
Eternallyaware
Eternallyaware
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 8 months ago

The governments are taking actions aimed at the destruction of human rights through creating statutory law that limits and abridges our rights. These actions which the governments are taking are contrary to their obligations. In this video you will see that the governments are legally bound not to take actions against us, and not to create domestic laws which have the effect of limiting and removing our fundamental human rights.

https://www.eternallyaware.com/class-of-person.html

https://www.eternallyaware.com/fundamental-law.html

https://www.eternallyaware.com/united-states-of-america.html


Keywords
health rangerconstitutionartificial intelligencehuman rightsnatural rightschat gptfoundational lawabsolute rights
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy