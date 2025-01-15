We all have the responsibility to defend Human rights, if we fail then the government will hide them for good and forever.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The governments are taking actions aimed at the destruction of human rights through creating statutory law that limits and abridges our rights. These actions which the governments are taking are contrary to their obligations. In this video you will see that the governments are legally bound not to take actions against us, and not to create domestic laws which have the effect of limiting and removing our fundamental human rights.
