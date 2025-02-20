The Martyrdom of Murad Tbeileh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Report description: The people of Nablus bid farewell to the young martyr Murad Tbeila, 48 years old, from Nablus in the northern West Bank, to his final resting place. His martyrdom was announced after he was assaulted by occupation forces during their raid into the Old City of Nablus, which led to him suffering a severe heart attack that resulted in his martyrdom.
Interview: The Martyr's Brother, Alaa Tbeileh
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 16/02/2025
