THE TRUTH ABOUT MARK ZUCKERBERG'S BUNKER

It is true that Mark Zuckerberg has bunkers in California, Hawaii and other places around the world. It's also true that many of the elites out there have major bunkers that are massive and well stocked long enough to last for a couple of years. It has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. At least know that nukes are not going to be flying, they know that instead there will be riots because of all the mass immigration that they have sponsored and facilitated. There are going to be wars in the streets and people are going to be looking for payback which is why they are going to hide underground for a couple of years and hope and pray that we don't find them.





