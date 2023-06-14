Congressional Report: Foreign National Recorded Biden Bribery Talks as "Insurance Policy"

Republicans in Congress allege that the Ukrainian national who bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden with $5 million recorded multiple conversations with Biden as an "insurance policy."





Other stories include a look at the incoming CDC director, who promises to be every bit as bad as the outgoing; North Dakotan legislators have tied the carbon-capture pipeline scheme to Chinese and South Korean backers; and one of the most woke companies is reportedly taking down its LGBTQ decorations in stores around the country, provoking seizures among the militant LGBTQ crowd.





In the second half of the show, investigative journalist William F. Jasper discusses the upcoming Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China, where many Western corporate heads will attend, and The John Birch Society’s Lisa von Geldern interviews JBS member Lyle Austin.





