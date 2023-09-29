© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defeat an abandoned Swedish tank Stridsvagn 122 (Strv.122A) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye using an FPV kamikaze.
Russian FPV drones destroy a Swedish "Stridsvagn 122" tank, a modernized version of the Leopard.
The first FPV drone hit directly under the turret, while the second finished off the vehicle.
🛻 "The best armored tank" - $5.74 mil
🛸 FPV Drone - Dirt Cheap