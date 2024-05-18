IS THE GOVERNMENT HARVESTING YOUR BODY ENERGY?

Dr. Jane Ruby





May 17, 2024





Attorney Todd Callender is back for Part 2 of this stunning interview with a pivot to evidence he says proves the U.S. government through the DOD is poisoning the citizenry with toxic metals to harvest natural electrical energy to move crypto and the blockchain.

Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby

GUEST: Todd Callender vaxxchoice.com and 5smallstones.com from clouthub.com

