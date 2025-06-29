© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Squid Game Season 3 Ending – Sacrifice, Secrets & Spin-Offs 🩸🎭
📝 Description:
The Squid Game trilogy ends with a bang. Gi-hun’s heartbreaking sacrifice, a baby declared winner, and a surprise cameo by Cate Blanchett set up a U.S. spin-off. What does it all mean for the future of the franchise? Here's the Season 3 finale — in just 60 seconds.
🔖 Hashtags:
#SquidGame3 #SquidGameFinale #GiHun #NetflixSeries #KDrama #CateBlanchett #KoreanThriller #SquidGameEnding #Season3Recap #NewsPlusGlobe #DdakjiReturns #NetflixOriginal