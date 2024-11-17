Odessa residents suprised by missiles flying towards Ukrainian cities

This is how the Odessa residents enjoyed their morning coffee today, they were surprised by the missiles flying in the map of the latest Russian airstrikes towards Ukrainian cities, aimed at military targets or energy infrastructure. Images of the start of the massive attack on the morning of November 17, 2024, were posted on local social media and Odessa residents counted at least five sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, reportedly seen flying over the region during the missile flight, which hit all of their targets. Some say this is one of the largest so far using Tu-160, Tu-95 bombers and MIG-31K fighter jet. The composition of the attack with Iskander, Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles, among others has been launched including kamikaze drones, part of a barrage of 120 missiles and 90 drones towards the targets of the Kiev regime as winter begins!

According to Ukrainian sources, the affected regions include Rivne, Poltava, Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Kyiv, Odessa and Vinnytsia. However, it is worth noting that there has been no official confirmation from Russia. Local media have published what they claim are three missiles hitting energy facilities in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Rivne. One Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hit the Rovenskaya 330 Power Station while Ukrainian air defenses were either disabled or missing! Local authorities reported that at least some of the strikes hit electrical installations and caused “serious damage” to a number of its thermal power plants.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials in Odessa were quick to report the Sunday morning explosions there, releasing images of the damage. Two people were killed and a 17-year-old was injured in the strikes, and many areas in the region are without electricity, water and heating. “Odessa is in a very difficult energy situation after the morning strike. Hospitals and boiler houses have switched to generators, but some boiler houses are not working because there are not enough generators for them. This issue is currently being resolved with electricians,” Mayor Trukhanov said. In the Odessa City Council itself, judging by the video published by the mayor, the chandeliers are on and tablets are working.

