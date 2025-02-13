BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Recognition of Reality" - Hegseth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
62 views • 7 months ago

"I think realism is an important part of the conversation that hasn't existed enough" - Hegseth explains that it's time to leave the beautiful Delululand, and realize that anyone who thinks that Ukraine will be going back to the 2014 borders is crazy. 

More from Pete Hegseth: 

U.S. May Condition Future Aid to Ukraine on Peace Talks with Russia

The U.S. may tie further military assistance to Ukraine’s willingness to engage in negotiations with Russia, according to Secretary of Defense Hegseth, CNN reports.

Hegseth signaled that continued aid is not guaranteed and could depend on Ukraine’s readiness for talks. He stated that President Donald Trump would determine “the most effective incentives or sanctions on both sides to achieve a lasting peace.”


“We are continuing to provide the security assistance that was already allocated. But I think it’s fair to say that future funding—whether increased or reduced—could also become part of the negotiations,” Hegseth said at a NATO press conference in Brussels.


“Whatever the president deems the most effective incentive or sanction for both sides to achieve lasting peace—while, of course, taking into account Vladimir Putin’s long-standing motives regarding Ukraine,” he added.

Hegseth also made it clear that he would not be directly involved in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, signaling a shift toward a less interventionist U.S. role compared to his predecessor, Lloyd Austin. His remarks indicate a possible softening of Washington’s stance, potentially pressuring Kiev to consider diplomatic solutions rather than relying on indefinite Western military support.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
